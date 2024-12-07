Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis

Prince Louis’ sweet Christmas note melts hearts!
On Friday, during the fourth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, the 6-year-old royal penned a heartfelt note to his grandparents and to Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
Louis joined his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in hanging his handwritten letter on the "Kindness Tree" outside and inadvertently, his adorable nicknames for hid grandparents were revealed.
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me,” the letter reads.
The message is seemingly a touching tribute to Princess Kate's parents, who have been a constant support them amid Princess of Wales’ cancer battle.
"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all," a family friend previously told People.
Meanwhile, another insider revealed, "Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren."
In a previously released video to announce the completion of her chemotherapy, Carole and Michael could be seen playing card games with the entire Wales family.
Moreover, this holiday celebration marked the first time Princess Kate and Prince William stepped out with their three children since the Trooping of Colour ceremony in June.