Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram amid Sabrina Carpenter split

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account, hours after posting thirst trap photos.

The cryptic move of Saltburn actor comes amid his split from girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

Keoghan, who had been dating the Espresso singer for a year, had been active on the social media platform under the handle @keoghan92 and only followed her ex.

On Friday, the Irish actor shared thirst trap shots of his muscular arms, donning a teal green sweater vest while posing in front of a mirror.

In another photo, he could be seen wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet with the face shield up and his icy blue eyes exposed.

However, hours after the post, Keoghan deleted his social media account amid the breakdown of his relationship and the subsequent cheating rumours that followed.

Recently, the rumors have emerged that Barry had cheated on Sabrina with OnlyFans star Breckie Hill but a source close to the actor has denied the allegations.

The insider told Us Weekly that Keoghan was “very devoted to her happiness,” but that they are “at different places in their lives.”

“All the time spent apart it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding,” they added.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in late 2023. 

