Dan Campbell: The head coach who turns every speech into viral moment

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions, had an impressive night on Thursday as his team secured a playoff spot and won a thrilling game against their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers.
As per multiple reports, his fiery personality, strong desire to win and ability to motivate and energize the Lions’ locker room have resulted in many of his speeches and moments, which often go viral on the team’s social media.
Recently, another video of his speeches has gone viral and it’s getting a lot of appreciation from people.
Campbell is considered the most passionate head coach in the NFL. It’s proven that Campbell connects with his players in a way few coaches in the league can.
Dan Campbell’s speech:
“[Expletive] year,” Campbell yelled. “I told you, you will never forget this [expletive] game. We don’t have to talk about how tough we are, we don’t have to talk about how resilient we are, we [expletive] live it, man. We’ve been living it. … I’m so freaking proud of you, man. That’s a way to show up. You talk about pressure? We live in pressure. That’s where we freaking thrive.
“It doesn’t matter who’s playing for us, it doesn’t matter what’s going on, you always find a way to win. That’s what [expletive] champions do.”
Did Dan Campbell ever play football?
He was a professional football player. Campbell began his football journey at Glen Rose High School, where he played both running back and tight end.
Campbell went on to Texas A&M, where he played throughout his college career.
Campbell played for several teams, including the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions.
After retiring from playing, he transitioned into coaching, starting as the interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015.
Dan Campbell Salary:
As per the Sporting News, Campbell earns roughly $4 million per year with the Detroit Lions and he is in the second year of a six-year contract he signed in 2021.
Before joining the Lions, he worked with the New Orleans Saints as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach, where his annual salary was around $1.5 million.