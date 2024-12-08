Entertainment

Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup

Barry Keoghan breaks silence on Instagram deactivation amid Sabrina Carpenter split

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup
Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup

Barry Keoghan has broken silence on Instagram deactivation after seemingly breaking up with Sabrina Carpenter.

The pair reportedly called it quits last week, nearly after one year of dating.

On Saturday, December 7, Keoghan made an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) to address the ongoing situation.

The Saltburn actor began his message, "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where too many lines are being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract me from my family and my work.”

Keoghan, 32, further explained, “Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine, dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

The Dunkirk star also revealed that some people have been harassing his mother and grandmother and "sitting outside my baby boys door intimidating them,” adding, "That's crossing a line.”

For those unversed, Keoghan shares son Brando, 2, with ex Alyson Sandro.

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening

Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama

Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion
Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation
Taylor Swift slips in glamorous outfits amid Eras Tour
Taylor Swift slips in glamorous outfits amid Eras Tour
Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram amid Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram amid Sabrina Carpenter split
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 5 unforgettable moments that left fans breathless
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 5 unforgettable moments that left fans breathless
‘Stranger Things’, ‘Dynasty’ actor Mark Withers dies at 77
‘Stranger Things’, ‘Dynasty’ actor Mark Withers dies at 77
Top 5 most stylish celebrity looks of 2024 that leave us in awe
Top 5 most stylish celebrity looks of 2024 that leave us in awe
Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments
Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments