Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup

Barry Keoghan has broken silence on Instagram deactivation after seemingly breaking up with Sabrina Carpenter.
The pair reportedly called it quits last week, nearly after one year of dating.
On Saturday, December 7, Keoghan made an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) to address the ongoing situation.
The Saltburn actor began his message, "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where too many lines are being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract me from my family and my work.”
Keoghan, 32, further explained, “Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine, dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”
The Dunkirk star also revealed that some people have been harassing his mother and grandmother and "sitting outside my baby boys door intimidating them,” adding, "That's crossing a line.”
For those unversed, Keoghan shares son Brando, 2, with ex Alyson Sandro.