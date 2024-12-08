Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion

Timothée Chalamet will be seen as Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet left football fans surprised with his pro knowledged about the sport.

On Sunday, the Dune star, 28, shocked sports commentators on ESPN’s College GameDay while appearing on the show’s podcast.

In his appearances on the broadcast as a guest picker, Chalamet picked the Jackson State Tigers over the Southern Jaguars in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

He said, “I'm going Jackson State, eight wins in a row, 11 all-conference players. It should be a comfortable, easy win for them. Listen, these teams are two and two at the last four matchups. The RedHawks' defense looks good, but I’m looking at fourth-year Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro.”

The Wonka actor then predicted an Ohio Bobcats win over the Miami RedHawks, backing his prediction with stats.

Chalamet added, “65% completion rate. If he can get going, he’ll tilt this in favor of the Bobcats, I’m going underdog Bobcats here.”

His fans swarmed the social media to appreciate his pro football knowledge.

The podcaster Ross Bolen, who wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “You are all fools for doubting Timothée Chalamet’s knowledge of ball. He drank the Water of Life.”

On the work front, he will be next seen in upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.

