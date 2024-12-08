Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has shared rare and heartfelt comments about her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide, just two months after their intimate wedding.
Attending Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday, the Born To Die singer candidly discussed her married life, also she revealed Jack Antonoff role in her marriage.
Del Ray said, “Most of all, I’m grateful for him for his example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret [Qualley].”
She went on to say, “I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband.’
The Say Yes To Heaven singer also discussed challenges of her high profile career in her marriage life.
“I really feel like there’s kind of a singer’s curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race,” she said.
Del Ray explained, “And it’s super nerve-racking to have to hold onto an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values or your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on.”
“Especially when people think that you probably don’t have any morals or values,” she added.
Expressing gratitude to her long-standing creative partner for “maybe helping other people look at me in a way that is a little bit closer to how I perceive myself.”
To note, Lana Del Ray exchanged vows in a private ceremony with Dufrene in September.