Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service

Princess Kate received special guests at Christmas concert as Queen Camilla skipped it

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024


Kate Middleton’s “touching gesture” has brought attendees to “tears” at the Carol Service over the weekend.

On December 6, around 1,600 guests fill the pews at Westminster Abbey in London to attend the Princess of Wales’ fourth annual Together at Christmas concert.

The big even is hosted every year to recognise hard work done to help communities throughout the U.K.

Jenny Powell, who helps disable people in her town of Abergavenny in South Wales, told People that the royal placed a letter on each seat that summed up the theme of love and kindness at the big huge event.

The event was graced by special guests including Princess Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton; her sister, Pippa Middleton; her brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet.

She got emotional, “It was like saying, ‘We do acknowledge you.' It was a gorgeous letter,It really showed her appreciation of what we’re all doing. It was quite touching and brought tears to my eyes."

Jenny further shared, "These things that I’ve been doing have impacted the lives of people I’ve been supporting, but knowing that the royal family is aware of these little things is lovely.”

Notably, Queen Camilla could not attend the service due to advice from doctors.

Prince William, Kate and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “looked so happy together” at the Christmas concert.

