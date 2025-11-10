Meghan Markle receives Taylor Swift like treatment from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has seemingly received Taylor Swift like treatment from husband Prince Harry at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.
Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the A-listers to celebrate the birthday bash, held at Jeff Bezos's $165million (£125million) mansion, of the momager in Los Angeles.
Harry led the Sussexes into the venue, walking slightly ahead of Meghan, who arrived beaming with a big smile.
A body language expert Judi James analyzed that the Spare author wanted to protect his wife from paparazzi.
She told Mirror, "Harry's expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here, although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power, and with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect.”
The expert added, "But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape.”
At the glam party, Harry and Meghan were joined by renowned stars including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel and Mark Zuckerberg, Adele and Rich Paul, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.