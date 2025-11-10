Royal

Meghan Markle receives Taylor Swift like treatment from Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s protective gesture toward Meghan Markle mirrors Travis Kelce’s signature move for Taylor Swift

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Meghan Markle receives Taylor Swift like treatment from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle receives Taylor Swift like treatment from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has seemingly received Taylor Swift like treatment from husband Prince Harry at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the A-listers to celebrate the birthday bash, held at Jeff Bezos's $165million (£125million) mansion, of the momager in Los Angeles.

Harry led the Sussexes into the venue, walking slightly ahead of Meghan, who arrived beaming with a big smile.

A body language expert Judi James analyzed that the Spare author wanted to protect his wife from paparazzi.

She told Mirror, "Harry's expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here, although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power, and with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect.”

The expert added, "But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape.”

At the glam party, Harry and Meghan were joined by renowned stars including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel and Mark Zuckerberg, Adele and Rich Paul, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Abdullah touches down in Japan to begin high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah touches down in Japan to begin high-profile Asia tour
The Jordanian king kicks off his working tour to Asia with a delightful appearance in Tokyo, Japan

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle Lifts Lid on ‘privileged childhood’

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle Lifts Lid on ‘privileged childhood’
Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle Charles Spencer

Kate Middleton honours Diana with moving tribute in front of Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton honours Diana with moving tribute in front of Queen Camilla
Princess Kate pays a poignant tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana while standing next to step mother-in-law Queen Camilla

Kensington Palace drops special video of William, Kate’s joint appearance

Kensington Palace drops special video of William, Kate’s joint appearance
Prince William and Princess Kate made first joint appearance in weeks to mark a sombre event

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to spend Christmas with Charles, snubbing Andrew

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to spend Christmas with Charles, snubbing Andrew
Prince Andrew set to skip Christmas celebrations with Royal Family at Norfolk estate after losing royal title

Lady Louise Windsor spotted with boyfriend as Duchess Sophie attends service

Lady Louise Windsor spotted with boyfriend as Duchess Sophie attends service
Lady Louise Windsor seen parading in military uniform for first time as Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark Remembrance service

Princess Anne 'forced' to skip Remembrance Sunday for key Royal obligation

Princess Anne 'forced' to skip Remembrance Sunday for key Royal obligation
The Princess Royal travelled to Australia with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, one day before Remembrance Day

Princess Anne receives nod from King Charles after emotional speech

Princess Anne receives nod from King Charles after emotional speech
The Princess Royal attends parade of the Centenary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals

King Felipe, Queen Letizia kick off royal State Visit to China

King Felipe, Queen Letizia kick off royal State Visit to China
King Felipe and Queen Letizia receive warm welcome upon their arrival to China for a diplomatic State Visit

Princess Kate, Prince William share sombre message after Charles reunion

Princess Kate, Prince William share sombre message after Charles reunion
Prince William and Princess Kate pay emotional tribute after Remembrance Day service with King Charles, Queen Camilla

King Charles continues key Royal tradition at 2025 Remembrance Day service

King Charles continues key Royal tradition at 2025 Remembrance Day service
Buckingham Palace shares first post after King Charles leads this year's Cenotaph ceremony

Danish Royal Family officially kicks off special event in US

Danish Royal Family officially kicks off special event in US
Princess Marie receives support of family as she opens the annual Danish Christmas Bazaar in Washington