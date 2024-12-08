Entertainment

Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours

Madonna slams down breakup rumours with boyfriend Akeem Morris with spherical reunion in NYC

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours

Madonna made first appearance with boyfriend Akeem Morris, weeks after breakup rumours.

On Saturday, December 7, the lovebirds were spotted in New York City enjoying each others company.

Madonna chose an oversize puffer jacket a thick sweater teamed with a miniskirt and sheer tights for the cold weather.

Meanwhile, Akeem went for an all-white outfit with an exception of an orange-lined, black bomber jacket.

Their public appearance came after DailyMail.com exclusively reported that the couple quietly split in late October.

A source previously told the media outlet, “Madonna ran into the same issue with this boytoy as she has with all of her recent men. The age difference became an issue. They come from different time periods. Madonna felt Akeem had a wandering eye because he did.”

“When the globe-trotting stopped, the excitement stopped as well. Ultimately it had run it’s course and there are no hard feelings or drama. It was just time for them to go their separate ways. Akeem is now living on an island, and Madonna is obviously in her UES pad working on her biopic,” the insider noted.

Madonna, 66, and Akeem, 28, started dating in July 2024.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion
Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation
Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup
Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup
Taylor Swift slips in glamorous outfits amid Eras Tour
Taylor Swift slips in glamorous outfits amid Eras Tour