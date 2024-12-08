Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours

Madonna made first appearance with boyfriend Akeem Morris, weeks after breakup rumours.
On Saturday, December 7, the lovebirds were spotted in New York City enjoying each others company.
Madonna chose an oversize puffer jacket a thick sweater teamed with a miniskirt and sheer tights for the cold weather.
Meanwhile, Akeem went for an all-white outfit with an exception of an orange-lined, black bomber jacket.
Their public appearance came after DailyMail.com exclusively reported that the couple quietly split in late October.
A source previously told the media outlet, “Madonna ran into the same issue with this boytoy as she has with all of her recent men. The age difference became an issue. They come from different time periods. Madonna felt Akeem had a wandering eye because he did.”
“When the globe-trotting stopped, the excitement stopped as well. Ultimately it had run it’s course and there are no hard feelings or drama. It was just time for them to go their separate ways. Akeem is now living on an island, and Madonna is obviously in her UES pad working on her biopic,” the insider noted.
Madonna, 66, and Akeem, 28, started dating in July 2024.