Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move

  • December 08, 2024
Speculation about a possible family reunion for Britney Spears is swirling as her mother, Lynne Spears, was spotted arriving in Los Angeles just days before Christmas.

As per Daily Mail, the Womanizer crooner and her mother have had an estranged relationship in recent years, it got toxic by Lynne's alleged role in Britney's controversial conservatorship.

However, the tensions were later calmed between them, Lynn also graced Britney's 42nd birthday party last December.

In May, their feud arose again after the Toxic singer was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont with medics and angrily claimed Lynne planned the incident.

According to the footage obtained by TMZ, it is suggested that Lynne may spend the holiday season with her daughter, as she was seen arriving at LAX this Saturday.

After the last Christmas, a source explained the reason why Britney skipped the celebrations with her mother despite the duo marked the birthday together.

A source told US Weekly, “Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.”

The insider shared the mother of two “in a really good place” and maintained she “would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom.”

She also wished “to take her time” for herself and “doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything.”

The source added, “Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon.”

Notably, the recent report came after Britney Spears finalized her divorce with Sam Asghari on December 03, 2024. 

