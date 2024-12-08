Trending

Sonam Kapoor shares cryptic note on being 'best version'

Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor shares unseen pictures featuring Anand Ahuja and her son Vayu

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Sonam Kapoor shares cryptic note on being best version
Sonam Kapoor shares cryptic note on being 'best version' 

Sonam Kapoor's latest post shows her journey of self-realization. 

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Neerja actress shared a bunch of unseen pictures with her husband seemingly clicked in Dubai. 

In the first picture, the lovebirds looked at each other as they sat on the beach. 

The next few photos featured Sonam and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. 

For the outing, the mom-of-one shined bright in a chic striped white shirt and a skirt while Anand and Vayu dressed simple. 

She penned a long caption to describe the post,  "A friend recently asked me, If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be? The answer was so clear, it’s just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day."


The Khoobsurat star added, "Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all." 

"It’s not about becoming someone else—it’s about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side. (Camera emoji) @farazkhalid (also the person who asked me that question!)," concluded Sonam. 

To note, Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.  

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal
Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal
Nick Jonas drops anniversary photo dump with wife Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas drops anniversary photo dump with wife Priyanka Chopra
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share epic weekend moment, fans in awe
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share epic weekend moment, fans in awe
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir serve pure love goals in throwback post
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir serve pure love goals in throwback post
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar offers advice about family planning
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar offers advice about family planning
Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues
Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues
Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now
Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after daughter's birth
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after daughter's birth
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'