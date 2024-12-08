Sonam Kapoor shares cryptic note on being 'best version' 

Sonam Kapoor's latest post shows her journey of self-realization.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Neerja actress shared a bunch of unseen pictures with her husband seemingly clicked in Dubai.
In the first picture, the lovebirds looked at each other as they sat on the beach.
The next few photos featured Sonam and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
For the outing, the mom-of-one shined bright in a chic striped white shirt and a skirt while Anand and Vayu dressed simple.
She penned a long caption to describe the post, "A friend recently asked me, If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be? The answer was so clear, it’s just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day."
The Khoobsurat star added, "Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all."
"It’s not about becoming someone else—it’s about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side. (Camera emoji) @farazkhalid (also the person who asked me that question!)," concluded Sonam.
To note, Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.