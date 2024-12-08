Royal

Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert’s solo appearance sparked curiosity, with many wondering why Princess Charlene did not join him

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert of Monaco traveled to Paris on Saturday for the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was under construction for five years following a devastating fire in 2019.

However, the royal made a solo appearance with his wife, Princess Charlene, noticeably absent from the event.

Besides Prince Albert, Prince William, US President-elect Donald Trump,, French President, Emmanuel Macron Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and outgoing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden were also in attendance.

Prince Albert’s solo appearance sparked curiosity among royal fans, with many wondering why Princess Charlene did not join him to Paris.

Although, the reason behind Princess Charlene’s absence is unclear, it's possible that her royal duties in Monaco kept her in the sovereign state as she was spotted in Monaco on Friday evening, attending the inauguration of the Christmas village with her two children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

For the ceremony, princess opted for a gingerbread-hued leather jacket, dark-wash jeans, and heeled boots.

Recently, a charming Christmas portrait of the Monégasque royal family has been released, in which Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their two children could be seen posing in a cozy living room decked out with a Christmas tree and festive decorations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service
Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service
Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Princess Kate reemerges stronger than ever after cancer recovery
Princess Kate reemerges stronger than ever after cancer recovery
Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day
Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day
Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate
Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate
Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'
Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'