Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert of Monaco traveled to Paris on Saturday for the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was under construction for five years following a devastating fire in 2019.
However, the royal made a solo appearance with his wife, Princess Charlene, noticeably absent from the event.
Besides Prince Albert, Prince William, US President-elect Donald Trump,, French President, Emmanuel Macron Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and outgoing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden were also in attendance.
Prince Albert’s solo appearance sparked curiosity among royal fans, with many wondering why Princess Charlene did not join him to Paris.
Although, the reason behind Princess Charlene’s absence is unclear, it's possible that her royal duties in Monaco kept her in the sovereign state as she was spotted in Monaco on Friday evening, attending the inauguration of the Christmas village with her two children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.
For the ceremony, princess opted for a gingerbread-hued leather jacket, dark-wash jeans, and heeled boots.
Recently, a charming Christmas portrait of the Monégasque royal family has been released, in which Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their two children could be seen posing in a cozy living room decked out with a Christmas tree and festive decorations.