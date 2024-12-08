Entertainment

Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion

'The Vampire Diaries' stars share glimpses of rekindling the memories of a hit show

  by Web Desk
  December 08, 2024


The Vampire Diaries fans were thrilled as Nina Dobrev, Candice King, and Kat Graham reunited, bringing back memories of their iconic roles.

While reuniting this weekend at the I Was Feeling Festive 2 convention in Covington, Georgia, the Vampire Diaries actress spent good times with fans, capturing photos and participating in panel discussions.

Dobrev, King and Graham, who played Elena Gilbert, Caroline Forbes and Bonnie Bennett, respectively took their Instagram account to share a video on Instagram, which was set to the Simple Plan song I’m Just a Kid.


In a shared clip, the trio recreated a throwback photo from their younger days while filming the show.

“We’re still just kids,” they captioned the post.

To note, Dobrev, Graham and King first shared the screen together during the show’s premiere on September  10, 2009.

The Vampire Diaries is an eight season show concluded in 2017, however, Dobrev exited the show at the end of season six but made her comeback for an appearance in the series finale.

In a show, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder was also starred in a show, essaying the role of Stefan Salvatore (Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Somerhalder).

