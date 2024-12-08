Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son

Hailey Bieber is backing up friend Gigi Hadid!
The Rhode founder stepped out for her first public event since giving birth to her son Jack Blues.
Hailey graced the launch of Hadid's Guest In Residence store in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7.
For the event, the supermodel slipped into a sleek wine-red coat-skirt combo that appeared to be made of either velvet or velour, paired with black heels and matching hose.
Meanwhile, Hadid channeled Christmas vibes in a festive striped sweater over a white collared shirt paired with miniskirt, putting her beautiful legs on display.
To note, Hadid, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, launched her cashmere brand Guest In Residence in New York in 2022 and has now expanded the enterprise by opening a brick-and-mortar shop to Los Angeles.
The Rhode founder’s first event appearance comes a week after she posted a glimpse of her three-month-old baby boy in a heartwarming family snap with Justin.
Hailey Bieber and Justing Biber welcomed son, Jack Blues in August, 2024 and since then the couple has kept their son's face private on social media, only sharing occasional glimpses of him.