Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move

The Princess of Wale marked her fourth appearance after her cancer treatment

  • December 08, 2024
Princess Kate has quietly honored those facing cancer in a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on her own health struggles.

The Princess of Wale marked her fourth appearance after her cancer treatment ended in September 2024, at her 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

During the carol service, Kate Middeltion made a touching move by wearing a symbolic black bow.

The mother of three wore the black bow as an impactful accessory with a red Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat as she hosted the annual festive event at Westminster Abbey on Friday evening.

The royal observers perceived her move of donning an oversized black bow as a reference to the ribbons worn to show support for those battling various forms of cancer.

Her choice of accessory holds an important value as she battled with her own cancer journey this year, during which she underwent preventative chemotherapy.

Previously, at Trooping the Colour in June, her first public appearance Kate wore a white Jenny Packham dress along with a prominent bow at the neck.

The future queen added a bow detail to her Whistles polka dot dress during a visit to Southport with Prince William in October.

At November's Remembrance Sunday service, the Princess paired a velvet bow at the collar of her Catherine Walker military-inspired coat dress.

