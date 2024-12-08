Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step

Prince William brought festive cheer to a local homeless shelter helping serve Christmas lunch.
The Kensington Palace shared the touching snippet of the event showing the Future King of Britain, donning the Passage charity’s aprons as he joined the volunteers serving food while chatting with attendees on Thursday.
In a shared video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Prince of Wales was hugging its head chef Claudette Hawkins and saying “come on birthday girl, happy birthday. I won’t ask you what birthday it is”.
Hawkins said William “was helping serve lunch for the clients today, their Christmas lunch.”
William also showed his skills of dishing out carrots and parsnips while congratulating one client on getting engaged.
The footage was shared along with the caption, “A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season.”
He went on to say, “Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, brings hope and fosters a sense of community for those who need it most.”
Notably, Prince William’s aimed to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its form