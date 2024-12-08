Royal

Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step

The Prince of Wales made a touching move to bring happiness amid Christmas festivity

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024


Prince William brought festive cheer to a local homeless shelter helping serve Christmas lunch.

The Kensington Palace shared the touching snippet of the event showing the Future King of Britain, donning the Passage charity’s aprons as he joined the volunteers serving food while chatting with attendees on Thursday.

In a shared video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Prince of Wales was hugging its head chef Claudette Hawkins and saying “come on birthday girl, happy birthday. I won’t ask you what birthday it is”.

Hawkins said William “was helping serve lunch for the clients today, their Christmas lunch.”


William also showed his skills of dishing out carrots and parsnips while congratulating one client on getting engaged.

The footage was shared along with the caption, “A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season.”

He went on to say, “Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, brings hope and fosters a sense of community for those who need it most.”

Notably, Prince William’s aimed to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its form

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step

Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other

La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move
Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move
Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris
Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris
King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer
King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service
Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service
Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service