'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her

Catherine Paiz is a content creator and social media personality, who rose to fame with YouTube channel "The ACE Family" alongside her then partner Austin McBroom.
She has captivated millions of hearts with her relatable, family-oriented content that resonates deeply with her audience.
Not just YouTube, Paiz has millions of following on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) account, where she shares more personal glimpses into her life.
Here’s Everything to Know Catherine Paiz.
Catherine Paiz real name, age and date of birth:
Catherine Paiz’ real name is Dolores Catherine Johnston Paiz. She was born on August 24, 1990 and is currently 34 years old.
Catherine Paiz nationality, ethnicity and parents:
Catherine Paiz is Canadian. As a young girl, she lived with her father in Canada before moving to the States to live with her mother in Tampa, Florida as her parents lived separately. Catherine Paiz was raised along with her three siblings in Florida.
Moreover, both of her parents have made a few appearances in her videos.
Catherine Paiz’ brothers and sister:
Cathrine Paiz’s brother Ryan Johnston is also a well-known personality. He has also been featured on the ACE Family’s YouTube channel several times.
Ryan has also his own YouTube channel called Through Ryan’s Eyes, which he first created to show off his art.
His channel has now become more family-oriented as it features him and his girlfriend named Leslie Hernandez, with whom he shares two daughters, Bellamy and Arya.
Besides Ryan, Catherine has one younger brother named Josh and a younger sister named Valentina.