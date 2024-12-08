Entertainment

'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her

Catherine Paiz rose to fame with YouTube channel "The ACE Family" alongside her then partenr Austin McBroom

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her

Catherine Paiz is a content creator and social media personality, who rose to fame with YouTube channel "The ACE Family" alongside her then partner Austin McBroom.

She has captivated millions of hearts with her relatable, family-oriented content that resonates deeply with her audience.

Not just YouTube, Paiz has millions of following on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) account, where she shares more personal glimpses into her life.

Here’s Everything to Know Catherine Paiz.

Catherine Paiz real name, age and date of birth:

Catherine Paiz’ real name is Dolores Catherine Johnston Paiz. She was born on August 24, 1990 and is currently 34 years old.

Catherine Paiz nationality, ethnicity and parents:

Catherine Paiz is Canadian. As a young girl, she lived with her father in Canada before moving to the States to live with her mother in Tampa, Florida as her parents lived separately. Catherine Paiz was raised along with her three siblings in Florida.

Moreover, both of her parents have made a few appearances in her videos.

Catherine Paiz’ brothers and sister:

Cathrine Paiz’s brother Ryan Johnston is also a well-known personality. He has also been featured on the ACE Family’s YouTube channel several times.

Ryan has also his own YouTube channel called Through Ryan’s Eyes, which he first created to show off his art.

His channel has now become more family-oriented as it features him and his girlfriend named Leslie Hernandez, with whom he shares two daughters, Bellamy and Arya.

Besides Ryan, Catherine has one younger brother named Josh and a younger sister named Valentina.

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes

Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds

Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death

Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance