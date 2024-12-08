WhatsApp’s new typing feature gets instant backlash from users

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience.
Recently, the messaging service has launched a new feature, but not everyone is pleased with the change.
The new update removes the “typing” message, which previously appeared at the top of the screen.
Instead, it is now replaced with three small dots that bounce around, showing that a contact is typing a reply.
The service, owned by Meta, said, "We’re rolling out new Typing Indicators on WhatsApp, a visual update that shows who is present and typing in real-time within the chat screen.”
"Now when someone starts typing in a group or 1:1 chat, a visual “...” cue appears at the bottom of the chat along with their profile picture. This new indicator helps you quickly see who’s available, typing, and actively engaged in the conversation, making it particularly useful in group chats."
This feature is being introduced for the first time on WhatsApp and users who have been using the app from the start are now frustrated with the new feature.
One user wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Hello WhatsApp can we just go back to so and so is typing? This dot dot dot bouncing up and down is getting to be annoying.”
While, another expressed, "WhatsApp now has the three dots typing thing like iMessage and I hateeeee it!"
This feature is available to all Android and iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.