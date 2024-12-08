Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death

A budding photographer whose journey led her to capture celebrities and models was celebrated by her mother for embracing life to the fullest, even in her final days.
Seventeen-year-old Liz Hatton, who passed away last week after a 10-month battle with cancer, left a lasting impression when she was photographed sharing a heartfelt moment with the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle in October.
That encounter opened doors to extraordinary experiences for Liz, including photographing stars on the red carpet at the Royal Variety Show and working alongside renowned photographer Rankin on a high-profile fashion shoot.
In an emotional tribute, Liz’s mother, Victoria Robayna, 43, shared, “Liz remained vibrant, independent, and full of life until the very end—just as she would have wanted. We couldn’t have hoped for a more meaningful way for her to live her final months.”
Liz’s family had the honour of meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales when she was invited to Windsor to photograph an investiture ceremony hosted by Prince William.
This special opportunity marked a pivotal moment in Liz’s journey, shining a spotlight on her talent and determination.
Victoria said: “All any parent wants is for their child’s dreams to come true, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were a big part in making that happen."
She added: “Liz’s final two months with us were the happiest we have ever seen her, and a lot of that was down to their kindness – we truly can’t thank them enough.
“Before that day at Windsor Castle Liz had had some opportunities, but the meeting really brought her into the public eye and allowed her dreams to become reality.”
Liz’s world changed dramatically when she was diagnosed with a rare Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor and given a prognosis of six months to three years.
Despite the challenges, she was resolute in her pursuit of becoming a photographer. Her aspirations caught the attention of Prince William, who extended an invitation for Liz to photograph an investiture ceremony.
To her delight, Liz and her family—her mother Victoria, stepfather Aaron, and brother Mateo—were invited to join the royal couple for tea.
During the visit, Liz shared a touching moment with Princess Kate, weeks after the Princess had disclosed completing her own chemotherapy.
The two bonded over their mutual passion for photography, exchanging thoughts about their favorite photographers, cameras, and the therapeutic nature of the craft. Liz even showed Kate her camera, creating a heartfelt connection through their shared love for capturing moments.
Victoria said: “Liz and Kate talked about their favourite photographers, cameras, things they like to photograph and how helpful photography can be as a way of escaping real life. She showed Kate her camera and they were both just enjoying talking about something they love and share a passion for.
“Liz loved how normal she and William were – there was no pretence or artifice, she instantly clicked with them and they with her. We couldn’t ask for them to have been any kinder or any more wonderful at any point.”