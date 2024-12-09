Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup

Taylor Swift has concluded record breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver with a surprise mashup for fans.
On December 8, around 60,000 Swifties gathered to attend a three-and-a-half hours concert.
Her show featured at least 44 songs, divided into 10 parts, or “eras," of her recording career.
Notably, Eras Tour stopped in 53 cities on five continents.
She told the audience before singing a surprise mashup, "Welcome to the acoustic set. I try to think of songs you might want to hear. It's kind of the thing I get kind of nervous about."
Taylor played guitar for hit tracks such as Haunted from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and Wonderland from 1989 (Taylor's Version).
She sang the nostalgic lyrics making fan emotional, "I just realized everything I have is someday gonna be gone. I didn't know if you knew so I'm taking this chance to say that I have the best days with you, oh I don't want to grow up, wish I'd never grown up.”
Taylor’s final sentence from the two merged songs was, "Now I'm haunted in Wonderland. Can't turn back, now I'm haunted in Wonderland."
On the piano, the Cruel Summer singer fused Never Grow Up from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with The Best Day from Fearless (Taylor's Version).