Entertainment

Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup

Taylor Swift's mega successful Eras Tour was concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup

Taylor Swift has concluded record breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver with a surprise mashup for fans.

On December 8, around 60,000 Swifties gathered to attend a three-and-a-half hours concert.

Her show featured at least 44 songs, divided into 10 parts, or “eras," of her recording career.

Notably, Eras Tour stopped in 53 cities on five continents.

She told the audience before singing a surprise mashup, "Welcome to the acoustic set. I try to think of songs you might want to hear. It's kind of the thing I get kind of nervous about."

Taylor played guitar for hit tracks such as Haunted from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and Wonderland from 1989 (Taylor's Version).

She sang the nostalgic lyrics making fan emotional, "I just realized everything I have is someday gonna be gone. I didn't know if you knew so I'm taking this chance to say that I have the best days with you, oh I don't want to grow up, wish I'd never grown up.”

Taylor’s final sentence from the two merged songs was, "Now I'm haunted in Wonderland. Can't turn back, now I'm haunted in Wonderland."

On the piano, the Cruel Summer singer fused Never Grow Up from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with The Best Day from Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.

Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup

Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez