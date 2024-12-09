Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z breaks silence on raping a teenager allegation with rapper Sean Diddy Combs in 2000.
The music mogul addresses the allegation after a woman amended her civil lawsuit against Combs on Sunday and named the Grammy-winning rapper as one of the celebrities who raped her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
As per PEOPLE, the suit read, "Defendant Sean Combs, along with his longtime friend and collaborator Shawn Carter (a/k/a 'JayZ'), drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.”
On December 8, Jay-Z posted a lengthy response to the filing on Roc Nation's X account and called it "a blackmail attempt."
Beyoncé’s husband refuted the accusation and spoke out against Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee.
He wrote, "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"
Jay-Z added, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”
The woman, who filed under the name Jane Doe, claimed that she was assaulted by Combs and Jay-Z after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after party in 2000.