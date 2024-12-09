Entertainment

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z denies rape claims as civil lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs mentions the American rapper

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z breaks silence on raping a teenager allegation with rapper Sean Diddy Combs in 2000.

The music mogul addresses the allegation after a woman amended her civil lawsuit against Combs on Sunday and named the Grammy-winning rapper as one of the celebrities who raped her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

As per PEOPLE, the suit read, "Defendant Sean Combs, along with his longtime friend and collaborator Shawn Carter (a/k/a 'JayZ'), drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.”

On December 8, Jay-Z posted a lengthy response to the filing on Roc Nation's X account and called it "a blackmail attempt."

Beyoncé’s husband refuted the accusation and spoke out against Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

He wrote, "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z added, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

The woman, who filed under the name Jane Doe, claimed that she was assaulted by Combs and Jay-Z after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after party in 2000.

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.

Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup

Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez