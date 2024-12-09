Entertainment

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner after supporting Gigi Hadid

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner slay the girls night out in Beverly Hills

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner after supporting Gigi Hadid
Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner after supporting Gigi Hadid 

Hailey Bieber is returning to spotlight again!

The Rhode founder stepped out for girl night out with Kylie Jenner after supporting Gigi Hadid at her new store in Beverly Hill on Saturday.

Bieber and Jenner, who have been close pals since the 2010, dined at the upscale Wally's restaurant, where they were seen leaving with bottles of wine in to-go bags.

For the dinner date, Hailey slipped into a red velvet blazer and matching mini skirt, flaunting her post-baby body.

She complimented her outfit with short brunette locks paired with a black designer purse and trendy sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Jenner looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black snake skin style blazer mini-dress paired with dark heels and designer shades, looking red carpet ready.

PHOTOS: BackGrid
PHOTOS: BackGrid

Hailey’s night out with Kylie comes hours after she supported model BFF Hadid at her Guest In Residence store opening in Beverly Hills on early Saturday.

The event marked Hailey Bieber’s first event appearance since welcoming her firstborn son Jack Blues in August with husband Justin Bieber.

She wore same sleek wine-red coat-skirt combo at the event that she was seen wearing later with Kylie Jenner.

Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'

Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud

Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London

Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why

Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why
Bella Hadid steps in 'Yellowstone' world for surprise cameo
Bella Hadid steps in 'Yellowstone' world for surprise cameo
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion