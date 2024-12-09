Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner after supporting Gigi Hadid 

Hailey Bieber is returning to spotlight again!
The Rhode founder stepped out for girl night out with Kylie Jenner after supporting Gigi Hadid at her new store in Beverly Hill on Saturday.
Bieber and Jenner, who have been close pals since the 2010, dined at the upscale Wally's restaurant, where they were seen leaving with bottles of wine in to-go bags.
For the dinner date, Hailey slipped into a red velvet blazer and matching mini skirt, flaunting her post-baby body.
She complimented her outfit with short brunette locks paired with a black designer purse and trendy sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Jenner looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black snake skin style blazer mini-dress paired with dark heels and designer shades, looking red carpet ready.
Hailey’s night out with Kylie comes hours after she supported model BFF Hadid at her Guest In Residence store opening in Beverly Hills on early Saturday.
The event marked Hailey Bieber’s first event appearance since welcoming her firstborn son Jack Blues in August with husband Justin Bieber.
She wore same sleek wine-red coat-skirt combo at the event that she was seen wearing later with Kylie Jenner.