Bella Hadid steps in 'Yellowstone' world for surprise cameo

SPOILER ALERT!
Bella Hadid lefts her fans shocked with a stunning cameo appearance on the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone.
In episode 13 of the show's final season, the super model played the role of Sadie, the girlfriend of horse trainer Travis Wheatley, portrayed by show creator Taylor Sheridan.
Hadid, who is an accomplished equestrian in real life, showed off her horse riding skills in the show.
Hadid's character Sadie is introduced when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) arrives at Travis' Texas ranch.
She makes one more appearance riding a horse during the auction at Yellowstone ranch.
Besides Hadid, Bart Johnson, who is Blake Lively's brother-in-law, and band Turnpike Troubadours also made a surprise appearances in the show.
Previously, Bella Hadid, who is dating professional horseman Adan Banuelos, shared on social media that she has been competing in horse shows.
"Bella rode 3 horses and qualified to 7 different finals, bringing home her first CHAMPIONSHIP buckle. We continue to be proud of her in (and out) of the arena,” the caption of her joint post with boyfriend reads.
New episodes of Yellowstone air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.