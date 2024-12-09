Royal

Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why

Princess Kate hosted her yearly Christmas Carol Service on December 6

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why
Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why

The possible reason behind Princess Eugenie's decision to skip Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert was revealed.

For the unversed, Catherine hosted her grand Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

The Princess of Wales' Carol Service was attended by her husband Prince William, and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Moreover, key members of the royal family including Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Lord Frederick Windsor and Princess Beatrice stepped out to support the Princess after her brutal cancer journey.

However, Eugenie was not spotted at the event, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Express reported that the "reasons for Eugenie's absence are unknown, but it is likely due to her decision to split her time between the UK and Portugal with her husband and two sons, August and Ernest."

Previously, a source told the news outlet, "The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn't even been completed yet". 

"It hasn't been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets," an insider shared. 

Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'

Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud

Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London

Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why

Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why
King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move
Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move
Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris
Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris
King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer
King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
Prince Albert represents Monaco alone at Notre Dame reopening
Prince Albert represents Monaco alone at Notre Dame reopening
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis