Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why

The possible reason behind Princess Eugenie's decision to skip Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert was revealed.
For the unversed, Catherine hosted her grand Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 6.
The Princess of Wales' Carol Service was attended by her husband Prince William, and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Moreover, key members of the royal family including Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Lord Frederick Windsor and Princess Beatrice stepped out to support the Princess after her brutal cancer journey.
However, Eugenie was not spotted at the event, raising concerns about her whereabouts.
Express reported that the "reasons for Eugenie's absence are unknown, but it is likely due to her decision to split her time between the UK and Portugal with her husband and two sons, August and Ernest."
Previously, a source told the news outlet, "The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn't even been completed yet".
"It hasn't been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets," an insider shared.