Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out in style for romantic dinner date

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love game is going strong!
Over the weekend, the lovebirds were spotted stepping out to enjoy some quality time with each other on a romantic date night where they were captured exiting Carbone in Miami.
The late-night dinner date came shortly after the couple enjoyed an art-filled evening at Design Miami during Art Basel weekend.
Dressed in a strapless minidress with cutouts, the 36-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman exuded glamour in a faux fur coat and black ripped tights.
To complete her look, the singer wore gold jewelry and nude, pencil-heel pumps.
Meanwhile, the Diamond singer’s beau A$AP Rocky rocked an all-denim outfit that he paired with black boots and sunglasses. He also wore a pair of diamond earrings.
The duo appeared all happy and content as they stepped out of the restaurant in good spirits, holding each other’s hands.
Earlier in the evening at Design Miami, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave major relationship goals as they were spotted walking closely.
Notably, earlier in the past week, the couple attended the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City, where the Praise the Lord rapper was honored with “Shoe Oscars” award.