Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy another date amid legal troubles

  December 09, 2024
Kanye West is all smiles with his wife Bianca Censori!

The 47-year-old rapper, who has been dealing with some serious legal woes, sported a big flashy smile as he stepped out with Censori to enjoy a lunch date in Tokyo, Japan, over the weekend.

Notably, West and Censori have been staying in the Asian country since quite a time after rumors of their divorce swirled on the internet.

The I Wonder rapper flashed a rare smile and appeared to be in great spirit while he stepped out of his mirrored vehicle before making his way towards the restaurant, reported Page Six.

With his stylish black shades protecting his eyes from the Sun, the rapper donned his signature black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. While, to accessorize the look, Kanye West wore a gold chain and black sunglasses.

On the other hand, West’s wife Bianca Censori was dressed in a turtleneck sweater along with a jacket.

This lunch date comes just a few days after Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian found herself in hot water after being accused of copying the 29-year-old Australian model and architectural designer’s style.

Meanwhile, the rapper has been entangled in a huge legal trouble as his former employee, Lauren Pisciotta, has accused him of rape, sexual harassment and stalking while they worked together from 2021 to 2022.

To note, Kanye West and Brianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022 under a confidential marriage license.

