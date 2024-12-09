King Charles wins Kate Middleton’s heart with thoughtful gesture

King Charles made a thoughtful gesture towards Kate Middleton, to seemingly makeup for missing her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday.
His majesty donated numerous fir trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate the historic venue for the Christmas event.
The monarch’s heartfelt gesture was acknowledged in the event's order of service.
A special note from the event read: "With thanks to His Majesty The King for donating Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate Westminster Abbey. After the Service, these trees will be donated to the local community."
Charles and Queen Camilla could not attend the service as the 77-year old is currently recovering from pneumonia.
During the service, guests were requested to hang personal messages on this special spruce.
Around 1,600 guests fill the pews at Westminster Abbey in London to attend the major event.
The Princess of Wales's youngest son Prince Louis paid a touching tribute to his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
His note read, "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."
Prince William, Kate and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “looked so happy together” at the Christmas concert.