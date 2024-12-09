Kate Cassidy shares first statement amid Liam Payne financial misuse claims

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is paying emotional tribute to the singer!
Nearly two months after the Night Changes singer’s tragic death, his girlfriend turned to her official TikTok account on Sunday, December 8, and shared an emotional video, paying a tribute to her late boyfriend.
“I love you,” wrote the 25-year-old influencer in her first statement shared after recent allegations, accusing her of exploiting the singer for an expensive lifestyle.
In a minute-and-a-half video offered glimpses of the couple’s happy moments and memories that they made during their relationship.
With Fade Into You by Mazzy Star playing in the background, the duo was seen laughing, hugging, and kissing as they had the best of their time together.
This heartfelt and emotional tribute comes just a few days after an insider disclosed it to Page Six that Liam Payne was paying up to $35K per month to his girlfriend to help her maintain the lavish lifestyle she wanted.
They added that after the singer’s death, Kate Cassidy is now living a very different lifestyle as compared to what she used to have before.
According to the source, Payne used to give $10,000 a month for Cassidy’s living expensive, while his credit card always remained with her from which she used to spend $25,000 every month on clothing and other expenses.
For the unversed, Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy were dating since October 2022 until his death in October 2024.