Royal

Prince Harry finds special way to fight sadness on Christmas amid family feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to spend cheerful Christmas with kids

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024

Inside Prince Harry's exciting Christmas preps with Archie, Lilibet


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to celebrate a "wonderful, sunny, Christmas Day" with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond said that the former working royals find comfort in their kids and close friends amid estrangement from their respective family members. 

She said, "Meghan strikes me as a real home-maker and I'm sure everything in Montecito will be exquisitely tasteful, but also child friendly, because Meghan and Harry focus so much on their children and family life."

Speaking of Harry's "playful and mischievous" nature, the royal expert said, "I'm sure he throws himself into Christmas fun with Archie and Lilibet."

Moreover, Jennie stated, "Estranged as Harry and Meghan are from so many members of their respective families, Christmas must be more about friends than family."

The royal expert further shared that Harry will remember the traditional Christmas festivities at Sandringham after reports claimed that the royal family did not extend an invite to the Sussexes. 

