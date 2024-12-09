Entertainment

Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’

Selena Gomez has nominated for two Golden Globe Awards on Monday, December 9, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024


Selena Gomez is on cloud nine after receiving not one, but two Golden Globe nominations!

The Who Says singer was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards on Monday, December 9 for her outstanding performances in both film and television.

Gomez managed to get nominations for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

The nominations was announced by actors Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the awards show will be held live on Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m.

Shortly after the nominations’ announcement, Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable video of her reaction.

When Chestnut called her name in the motion picture category, she gasped and buried her face in her hands.

“I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes,” she penned on the video, gushing over her costar and fellow nominee Zoe Saldaña.

This is not the first time Selena Gomez has been recognized in Golden Globe Awards .

She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the past two awards ceremonies as well.

