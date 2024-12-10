Royal

Harry, Meghan create tricky choice for Princess Eugenie this Christmas

Princess Eugenie receives invitation from Harry and Meghan to celebrate Christmas with them

  • December 10, 2024
Princess of York is reportedly considering how to juggle both commitments
 Princess of York is reportedly considering how to juggle both commitments

Princess Eugenie is faced with a festive dilemma after receiving an invitation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend Christmas in California, while also being expected to join the Royal Family’s traditional celebrations at Sandringham.

The 34-year-old Princess of York is reportedly considering how to juggle both commitments, according to an insider.

The source said: “Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays.”

“It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”

The source told The Daily Express: “It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins.”

“The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Years’ time for everyone to come together at some point.”

Princess Eugenie has two children who are around the same age as their cousins, Prince Archie 5 and Princess Lilibet 3.

This comes after Eugenie’s absence from Princess Kate’s Together At Christmas event on Friday, where her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 36, represented the York family at Westminster Abbey. 

Beatrice attended the event alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf.

Zara Tindall and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were among the royals who supported Princess Kate at the event.

Eugenie has a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appearing in their record-breaking Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. 

It was also reported that the Californian-based royals, who stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, purchased a £3.6 million holiday home in Portugal near Princess Eugenie’s residence. 

Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children now split their time between Portugal and the UK due to Jack’s work commitments.

The insider added: “Eugenie is in a difficult position because she’s always been close to Harry, but she is mindful of how that relationship could affect her standing with the rest of her family.”

They added: “She is always trying to manage a difficult balancing act, which can become quite tiresome at times. Eugenie doesn’t want to jeopardise the family’s renewed goodwill efforts.”

