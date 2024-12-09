Rizwan ‘welcomes’ Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem's return to national team

Pakistani skipper Mohammed Rizwan ahead of the third international series as the white-ball captain called Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah’s return to the squad as a "welcome development for the team.”
According to Geo Super, a day before the all-format series against South Africa, Rizwan on Monday, December 9, 2024, expressed his "eagerness" to continue the winning momentum during the third international series after winning a historic series against Australia and Zimbabwe.
He said, “We have been on the road since last month, and this is our third successive overseas tour, which has made the unit more proactive in terms of the preparations and getting used to the local conditions as soon as possible.”
“The return of Babar, Naseem, and Shaheen to the white-ball squads is a welcome development for the team, and with a fine blend of youth and experience, we look forward to doing our best against South Africa in this T20I series before the focus shifts to the other two formats,” he added.
Rizwan said that they are aware of the tough conditions of South African wickets, but it will ultimately benefit the pacers.
The 32-year-old asserted, “The wickets in South Africa will challenge us, but at the same time our pacers will benefit from the conditions as well. With the help of Allah, we are eager to continue the winning momentum from the last tour against Zimbabwe.”
Pakistan will begin its series against South Africa with T20I matches scheduled from December 10 to 14, 2024.