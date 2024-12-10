Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date

Bradley Cooper reportedly bonded with Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohammed Hadid, during a recent double date.
As per PEOPLE, a source spilled beans on a recent date night of A Star Is Born actor with the Victoria Secret model.
The insider also shared that Copper "seemed to get along" with Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid after their date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
Cooper and Gigi stepped out for dinner along with Mohamed, 76,and his girlfriend Keni Silva, 41, on Saturday, December 07.
"They had a family dinner with her dad," the insider said, adding, "They had a great time. They all looked very happy. Bradley and Gigi were in the best mood."
The insider revealed that The Hangover star is a "regular" at the restaurant and "ordered for the table."
"They all shared stories and laughed a lot," they continued.
The source went on to say, "Bradley and Gigi held hands at the table during dessert. Bradley seemed to get along with her dad."
However another source shared that Cooper and Gigi travelled to Los Angeles before the weekend where they stayed in Pacific Palisades, California
To note, Gigi and Cooper first ignited romance rumors in October 2023.