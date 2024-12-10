Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods

Selena Gomez got nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • December 10, 2024
Selena Gomez has made first glamorous appearance after bagging double Golden Globes nominations.

The Rare Beauty founder was nominated in two categories – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building, on Monday, December 9.

After expressing gratitude on a huge milestone, Selena graced SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles.

The Disney alum went for a casual look and donned a brown suede jacket with a white T-shirt and classic blue jeans.

During her visit, she took pictures with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham.

After the double the nominations announcement, Selena shared her adorable reaction on social media.

She captioned the clip, gushing over her costar and fellow nominee Zoe Saldaña, “I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes.”

For those unversed, this is not the first time the renowned Hollywood actress has been recognized in Golden Globe Awards .

Previously, she was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

