Kate Middleton to receive big title after 'brutal' cancer battle

  by Web Desk
  December 10, 2024
Kate Middleton made King Charles, Prince William proud as she receives a nod for a prestigious title.

The Princess of Wales, who just hosted a star-studded Christmas Carol Service last week at Westminster Abbey after a "brutal year" of cancer has been short-listed for Times' Person of the Year honour.

Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in January this year and completed her nine-month long chemotherapy in September.

Prior to this, Kate was also recognised for her influence as she made to the list of TIME100’s Most Influential People in 2013 and was a runner-up for Person of the Year in 2011.

Kate Middleton announced the news of completing her cancer treatment with a dramatic and adorable family video, featuring her having the best time of her life with William and their three kids, Louis, Charlotte and George.

 "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she wrote alongside the video.

Kate further emphasised, "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she added.

Kate Middleton has resumed to the Royal duties.

