Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut

Beyoncé couldn't contain her pride as she showered love on her daughter, Blue Ivy, after the young star made her debut as a voiceover artist in Mufasa: The Lion King.
The Halo crooner paid a touching tribute to her 12-year-old daughter, as the duo stepped out for the December 9 Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King along with Jay-Z and Tina Knowles.
Taking to her Instagram account, Beyoncé, who turned heads in a strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, shared a pair of photos, showing Blue Ivy wearing a strapless gold gown, all-over shiny look that had some black undertone.
Queen Bey dropped photos alongside the caption, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”
The CUFF IT crooner performed as a voice over artist once again to Nala in Disney’s Mufasa the new prequel to 2019’s photorealistic Lion King remake.
Beyoncé’s first daughter Blue Ivy, whom she shares with Jay-Z, also lends her role for lioness cub Kiara.
Notably, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in theaters on December 20 while the soundtrack, featuring seven new songs, will be released on December 13.