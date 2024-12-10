Entertainment

Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut

Blue Ivy lends her role to lioness cub Kiara in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on Mufasa debut
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut

Beyoncé couldn't contain her pride as she showered love on her daughter, Blue Ivy, after the young star made her debut as a voiceover artist in Mufasa: The Lion King.

The Halo crooner paid a touching tribute to her 12-year-old daughter, as the duo stepped out for the December 9 Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King along with Jay-Z and Tina Knowles.

Taking to her Instagram account, Beyoncé, who turned heads in a strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, shared a pair of photos, showing Blue Ivy wearing a strapless gold gown, all-over shiny look that had some black undertone.


Queen Bey dropped photos alongside the caption, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

The CUFF IT crooner performed as a voice over artist once again to Nala in Disney’s Mufasa the new prequel to 2019’s photorealistic Lion King remake.

Beyoncé’s first daughter Blue Ivy, whom she shares with Jay-Z, also lends her role for lioness cub Kiara.

Notably, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in theaters on December 20 while the soundtrack, featuring seven new songs, will be released on December 13.

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon

K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service

Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date
Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date
Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after rape allegation denial
Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after rape allegation denial
Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew
Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew
‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025
‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025
Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘days on course’
Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘days on course’
Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’
Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip