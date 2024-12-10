Kate Middleton makes surprising confession about Prince Louis

Kate Middleton has made a delightful confession about her son Prince Louis after attending the Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in London on the weekend.
The Princess of Wales shared that she asked Louis to keep major “secret” from his sister, Princess Charlotte.
In one of the BTS clips from the fourth annual Together event, Princess can be heard telling a performer Paloma Faith that she wanted to keep the ballet performance a secret from Charlotte, "who loves her ballet dancing."
She said, “Louis heard me talk about the dancers over tea."
"Ballet dancers?" Paloma asked, to which the future queen replied, "Ballet dancers, exactly."
Kate continued, "So I said, 'Louis, can you keep a secret? I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet dancing,' and he said, 'I won't say anything!'. And he's kept the secret, this is what, maybe two weeks? Quite good for a six-year-old!"
The video was posted on X by Kate Mansey from The Times.
"And then this morning he was like, 'Please Mummy can I tell her? I'm bursting!', cause I did the drop off and he really wanted to tell her," Princess Kate noted.
Notably, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are known to share a tight bond.