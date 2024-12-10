Royal

Kate Middleton makes surprising confession about Prince Louis

Princess Kate forces son Prince Louis to keep a huge 'secret' from daughter Princess Charlotte

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024


Kate Middleton has made a delightful confession about her son Prince Louis after attending the Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in London on the weekend.

The Princess of Wales shared that she asked Louis to keep major “secret” from his sister, Princess Charlotte.

In one of the BTS clips from the fourth annual Together event, Princess can be heard telling a performer Paloma Faith that she wanted to keep the ballet performance a secret from Charlotte, "who loves her ballet dancing."

She said, “Louis heard me talk about the dancers over tea."

"Ballet dancers?" Paloma asked, to which the future queen replied, "Ballet dancers, exactly."

Kate continued, "So I said, 'Louis, can you keep a secret? I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet dancing,' and he said, 'I won't say anything!'. And he's kept the secret, this is what, maybe two weeks? Quite good for a six-year-old!"

The video was posted on X by Kate Mansey from The Times.

"And then this morning he was like, 'Please Mummy can I tell her? I'm bursting!', cause I did the drop off and he really wanted to tell her," Princess Kate noted.

Notably, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are known to share a tight bond.

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon

K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service

Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Kate Middleton to receive big title after 'brutal' cancer battle
Kate Middleton to receive big title after 'brutal' cancer battle
Harry, Meghan create tricky choice for Princess Eugenie this Christmas
Harry, Meghan create tricky choice for Princess Eugenie this Christmas
William, Donald Trump forge historic meeting at reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral
William, Donald Trump forge historic meeting at reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral
Donald Trump praises 'good looking' Prince William for his accomplishments
Donald Trump praises 'good looking' Prince William for his accomplishments
King Charles reveals surprising reason for 'anxiety' on coronation day
King Charles reveals surprising reason for 'anxiety' on coronation day
Prince Harry finds special way to fight sadness on Christmas amid family feud
Prince Harry finds special way to fight sadness on Christmas amid family feud
King Charles wins Kate Middleton’s heart with thoughtful gesture
King Charles wins Kate Middleton’s heart with thoughtful gesture
Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'
Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'
Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why
Princess Eugenie steps back from Kate Middleton’s Carol Service: Here’s why
King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death