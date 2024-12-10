NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single

Mark Lee and Lee Youngji set to release their new song!
South Korean band NCT’s Mark Lee after wrapping up his group activities is gearing up to drop a solo single featuring the rising female sensation of K pop world, Lee YoungJi.
According to report of The Korean Economic Daily (Hankyung), Lee YoungJi will feature on Marks's long-awaited solo, which is set to release on December 16, 2024.
Mark's recently concluded his 6th full-length album WALK with NCT 127 and wrapped a successful world tour of NCT Dream, marking the band’s third in more than 20 regions.
Meanwhile, Youngji made headlines with the release of her first EP 16 Fantasy, as well as making to GENIE TOP 200 with her song Small Girl ft Doh Kyungsoo, which is also a part of her album.
Many fans are anticipating the release of Youngji and Mark’s new track as both are considered one the hottest and most talented artists in the Korean industry right now.
The 22 years old was revealed to be Mark's evident fan in an episode of her talk show Not Much Prepared where she confessed to subscribing to singer’s paid fan messaging platform, Bubble.
Both musicians share similarities as they appeared on the Mnet’s high school version of Show me the Money called High School Rapper, where Mark showcased his rap in the first season.
While Youngji became the winner of the show’s third season.
The Dark Room singer has also been in the news for making an enormous donation of 40 million won (approximately 28,000 USD) for pediatric cancer treatment.