Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2' 

Shraddha Kapoor revealed if she will be part of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2!
After basking in the success of her horror-comedy movie Stree 2, Shraddha graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.
While soaking in the magic and madness of the fest, the Baaghi 3 actress took some time out to exclusively chat with Pink Villa.
When asked if the audience would see her in Varun’s Bhediya 2, the actress stated, “That only time will tell if any more cameos of mine come up in any of the other Maddock films. I don’t know yet.”
Having said that, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star revealed she will be making more announcements about her forthcoming projects very soon.
The diva added, “But, very soon, I will share the films that I will be doing, which I will be shooting for next year.”
Earlier, Shraddha’s co-actor Rajkummar Rao also shared there is a high chance that Bhediya 2 arrives before Stree 3.
At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Shraddha Kapoor sent internet in a meltdown as she posed with the famous Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield.
This unexpected crossover sent an adrenaline rush among their fans and followers.