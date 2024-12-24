Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

As Christmas season is around the corner, there's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than cozying up in a couch with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy a timeless classic holiday movie.
From the fun adventurous of Dwayne Johnson in Red One to the magical tale of Lacey Chabert in Hot Frosty, this year's lineup of best Christmas film offers something for everyone.
Let’s take a look at top 10 holiday movies to watch this year to bring joy, laughter, and a dash of festive cheer to your Christmas season.
Red One:
The comedy film Red One follows the tale of an E.L.F. operative who works with the world's most accomplished tracker to find Santa Claus, who got abducted by a villan.
“When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas,” the official synopsis read.
Red One stars Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift, Chris Evans as Jack O'Malley, Lucy Liu · Zoe as J.K. Simmons · Nick and Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus.
Santa’s Cousin:
Dear Santa is an adventurous tale of a young boy, who makes a huge spelling error while sending his wish-list to Santa.
“When a young boy mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, a devilish Jack Black arrives to wreak havoc on the holidays,” the plot of the story read.
Dear Santa stars Jack Black, Jaden Carson Baker, Brianne Howey and Robert Timothy Smith.
Carnage for Christmas:
Lola visits her hometown at Christmas for the first time since running away and gets involved in a vengeful ghost of a historical murder, in Carnage for Christmas.
The synopsis of the story read, “When true-crime podcaster and sleuth transwoman Lola visits her hometown at Christmas for the first time since running away and transitioning, the vengeful ghost of a historical murderer and urban legend seemingly arises to kill again.”
Hot Frosty:
Hot Frosty is a romantic Christmas film, following the tale of a widow Cathy, who accidently brings a snowman to life.
Dustin Milligan, Lacey Chabert and Katy Mixon include in the cast of the film.
Our Little Secret:
Our Little Secret is a tale about two lovebirds who found out later that they are siblings, however, they had to spend Christmas together.
The movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth as the main lead.
That Christmas:
That Christmas is a touching holiday film that follows a family's journey to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.
The blockbuster film is a cinematic treat that will leave audiences feeling merry and bright.
The Merry Gentlemen:
The Merry Gentlemen is an adorable tale of a Broadway dancer who wants to save her parents' small-town nightclub.
Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson and Marla Sokoloff are the main lead of the movie.
Meet Me Next Christmas:
Meet Me Next Christmas is a romantic holiday drama that explores the complexities of love, relationships, and the magic of Christmas.
The hit movie follows two souls who make a by chance connection during the holiday season, only to reunite a year later and discover the true meaning of love and second chances.
An Almost Christmas Story:
An Almost Christmas Story follows the tale of Moon, a young owl who finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza.
The holiday film can be watched on Disney+.
Christmas Eve in Miller's Point:
Christmas Eve in Miller's Point is a heartwarming holiday film that whisks audiences away to a charming coastal town, where love, laughter, and festive cheer come together.
The film stars Sawyer Spielberg, Michael Cera and Elsie Fisher.