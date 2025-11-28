Entertainment

Selena Gomez drops cozy first Thanksgiving snaps with Benny Blanco after wedding

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez celebrate their first Thanksgiving after tying the knot this year

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Selena Gomez drops cozy first Thanksgiving snaps with Benny Blanco after wedding
Selena Gomez drops cozy first Thanksgiving snaps with Benny Blanco after wedding

A vibrant setup of colorful flowers and a cozy dinner with loved ones was the theme of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s first Thanksgiving after marriage.

The Only Murders in the Building actress on Thursday, November 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share swoon-worthy glimpses from her delightful holiday celebrations.

In the first story, Gomez posted a snap of her expansive garden, decorated for a heartwarming family dinner.

The garden featured vibrant bouquets of colorful flowers, arranged elegantly across the dining tables, perfectly complementing the warm, cozy atmosphere for the holiday season.

“most thankful for all of you today.. Happy Thanksgiving,” she captioned.

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez

This was followed by the second update that showcased an adorable glimpse of the newlyweds, warmly embracing each other for the festive click.

Giving a side hug as they lovingly gazed at each other, the photo offered a sweet peek into Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's blissful wedding life.

Meanwhile, the aesthetic setting, featuring a beige setup adorned with lush leafy decorations, served as a dreamy backdrop for the lovebirds’ affectionate moment.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship timeline:

Selena Gomez began dating American record producer Benny Blanco in June 2023. After over a year of romance, the lovebirds announced their engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post in December 2024.

On September 27, 2025, the Sunset Blvd singer and the Roses producer got united in a wedlock in a captivating ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama
The ‘Sorry’ singer recently sparked buzz by singing about ex Selena Gomez in unreleased song after snubbing wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday

Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys

Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys
Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show
Hailie Jade Scott shared an adorable video of her son watching his grandpa Eminem perform live

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims
Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love
Ray J was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife Princess Love with a gun during a live-stream

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to
'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush, which became a big moment in the last season, re-entered the Global Spotify chart

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth
The 'Blank Space' hitmaker and the NFL star spent last year's Thanksgiving at Taylor Swift's house

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect ‘Stranger Things’ new young star

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect ‘Stranger Things’ new young star
Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown make breakout actress feel comfortable on ‘Stranger Things’ set

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update
'The Midnight Club' artist is currently recovering after a second leg amputation operation

Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice

Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice
Cynthia Erivo roars back to open the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after facing a major setback

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter
The 'House of Cards' actor recently clarified his 'homeless' speculation, sharing that he just moves where work is

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'
The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2014 and finalised their divorce after almost a decade, in 2022