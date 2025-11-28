Selena Gomez drops cozy first Thanksgiving snaps with Benny Blanco after wedding

A vibrant setup of colorful flowers and a cozy dinner with loved ones was the theme of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s first Thanksgiving after marriage.
The Only Murders in the Building actress on Thursday, November 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share swoon-worthy glimpses from her delightful holiday celebrations.
In the first story, Gomez posted a snap of her expansive garden, decorated for a heartwarming family dinner.
The garden featured vibrant bouquets of colorful flowers, arranged elegantly across the dining tables, perfectly complementing the warm, cozy atmosphere for the holiday season.
“most thankful for all of you today.. Happy Thanksgiving,” she captioned.
This was followed by the second update that showcased an adorable glimpse of the newlyweds, warmly embracing each other for the festive click.
Giving a side hug as they lovingly gazed at each other, the photo offered a sweet peek into Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's blissful wedding life.
Meanwhile, the aesthetic setting, featuring a beige setup adorned with lush leafy decorations, served as a dreamy backdrop for the lovebirds’ affectionate moment.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship timeline:
Selena Gomez began dating American record producer Benny Blanco in June 2023. After over a year of romance, the lovebirds announced their engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post in December 2024.
On September 27, 2025, the Sunset Blvd singer and the Roses producer got united in a wedlock in a captivating ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.