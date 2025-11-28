Entertainment

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show

Hailie Jade Scott shared an adorable video of her son watching his grandpa Eminem perform live

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Eminem’s grandson Elliot watched in delight as the rapper performed a surprise halftime show during the NFL’s Thanksgiving game.

Hailie Jade Scott, the Just a Little Shady podcast host and daughter of rapper Eminem took to Instagram account on Thursday to share an adorable video of her son watching his grandpa perform live.

On November 27, Eminem and Jack White took the stage during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers halftime show. In a video shared by Hailie, her son, wearing protective headphones, grooved along as she mouthed “Grandpa,” watching him wide-eyed.

"happy thanksgiving," she captioned the sweet video.

On her Instagram Stories, she also dropped some heart-touching family photos with her son and husband Evan McClintock as they sported matching Detroit Lions gear.

To note, Scott and her husband welcomed their sweet baby boy in March 2025 and she announced the exciting news on social media.


She shared the news of her pregnancy through her dad’s music video for Temporary, dropped in October 2024.

Since welcoming Elliot, Scott has shared snippets of her parenting life, from celebrating Evan’s first Father’s Day to reflecting on life as a parent.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott and her husband Evan McClintock met at Michigan State University in 2016, dated for years, got engaged in February 2023, and married in May 2024 with close friends and family.

