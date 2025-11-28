Entertainment

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama

The ‘Sorry’ singer recently sparked buzz by singing about ex Selena Gomez in unreleased song after snubbing wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Justin Bieber is once again quashing marital troubles rumors with Hailey Bieber.

Just days after igniting buzz by first breaking down while singing an unreleased track aimed at his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and then skipping his wife, Hailey’s, 29th birthday bash, the Sorry crooner took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, November 27, to offer peeks into his Thanksgiving celebrations.

In the latest post on his social media account, Justin Bieber shared two selfies featuring him with the Rhode Skin founder as they marked this year’s Thanksgiving together.

The snaps showed them packing on the PDA as they cuddled and got cozy while taking selfies.

For the holiday, the couple rocked casual attires, with the Swag hitmaker wearing a blue checkered shirt, while the Vogue model stunned in a chic black camisole.

Fans’ reactions:

Justin Bieber’s loving post garnered heartfelt reactions from fans, with a first gushing, “The best couple.”

“OMG YOU GUYS ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” swooned a second, while a third added, “Beautiful, perfect! I loveeeee you guys.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez drama:

Last week, Justin Bieber sparked buzz online after he crooned what appeared to be an unreleased track during his Twitch livestream.

In the series of clips shared on the internet, the Daisies singer was heard crying while whispering Selena Gomez’s name, expressing his longing for her.

“Is it late for you to trust. I just wanna cry. Why don’t I, why don’t I leave. Why do I stay. Why can’t I, why can’t I hold you.” “I’m… I’m into you. All those things. [Selena]. It keeps changing. [Sele],” he sang.

The father of one also took a dig at his relationship with Hailey, crooning, “And I feel stupid. Am I cold enough to … inside, and I’m stuck up in a relationship, isn’t you. My relationship is easy.”

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on-and-off for over seven years before finally parting ways in March 2018.

Within months of his breakup from the Only Murders in the Building actress, Justin got engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018, and tied the knot later that year.

