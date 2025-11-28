Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys

Taylor Swift sat out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving fans wondering why the pop superstar missed the big game.
The Life of a Showgirl singer was absent from the Thursday, November 27, away game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Notably, Swift has made multiple presence at Kelce’s home games in holiday season,
She tried to keep a low-key profile, slipping into her private suite unnoticed after a source told Us Weekly in October that the attention on her was “getting too excessive.”
The Opalite singer hasn’t accompanied Kelce, whom she engaged in August 2025, to any away games this year.
“It will be very low-key, family-centric and [won’t involve any] major travel,” an insider told Us of the pair’s holiday plans in October.
“Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores [his mom] Donna. They talk all the time,” the source added. “
The insider went on to share, “They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They are super family-oriented, and they have always loved that about one another.”
Previously, in 2023, Swift and Kelce shared their first Thanksgiving as a couple after she was in South America for her Eras Tour in November 2023.
In 2024, Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, reportedly welcomed the Kelces to Nashville for Thanksgiving before the couple headed to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders the next day.