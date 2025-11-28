Entertainment

Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys

Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys
Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving clash with Cowboys

Taylor Swift sat out Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving fans wondering why the pop superstar missed the big game.

The Life of a Showgirl singer was absent from the Thursday, November 27, away game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Notably, Swift has made multiple presence at Kelce’s home games in holiday season,

She tried to keep a low-key profile, slipping into her private suite unnoticed after a source told Us Weekly in October that the attention on her was “getting too excessive.”

The Opalite singer hasn’t accompanied Kelce, whom she engaged in August 2025, to any away games this year.

“It will be very low-key, family-centric and [won’t involve any] major travel,” an insider told Us of the pair’s holiday plans in October.

“Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores [his mom] Donna. They talk all the time,” the source added. “

The insider went on to share, “They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They are super family-oriented, and they have always loved that about one another.”

Previously, in 2023, Swift and Kelce shared their first Thanksgiving as a couple after she was in South America for her Eras Tour in November 2023.

In 2024, Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, reportedly welcomed the Kelces to Nashville for Thanksgiving before the couple headed to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders the next day.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama

Justin Bieber enjoys cuddly Thanksgiving with Hailey after Selena Gomez drama
The ‘Sorry’ singer recently sparked buzz by singing about ex Selena Gomez in unreleased song after snubbing wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show

Eminem’s grandson Elliot gets front-row thrill at surprise NFL halftime show
Hailie Jade Scott shared an adorable video of her son watching his grandpa Eminem perform live

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims
Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love
Ray J was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife Princess Love with a gun during a live-stream

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to
'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush, which became a big moment in the last season, re-entered the Global Spotify chart

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth
The 'Blank Space' hitmaker and the NFL star spent last year's Thanksgiving at Taylor Swift's house

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect ‘Stranger Things’ new young star

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect ‘Stranger Things’ new young star
Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown make breakout actress feel comfortable on ‘Stranger Things’ set

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update
'The Midnight Club' artist is currently recovering after a second leg amputation operation

Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice

Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice
Cynthia Erivo roars back to open the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after facing a major setback

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter
The 'House of Cards' actor recently clarified his 'homeless' speculation, sharing that he just moves where work is

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'
The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2014 and finalised their divorce after almost a decade, in 2022

Lynne Verrall, 'Coronation Street' star dies at 76 after battling major illness

Lynne Verrall, 'Coronation Street' star dies at 76 after battling major illness
The 'Precious Bane' actress was suffering from motor neuron disease before she took her final breath in Paris