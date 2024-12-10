Karan Johar brings nostalgia from his 'favourite place'

Karan Johar shared throwback clicks from his working days.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the acclaimed filmmaker unveiled a series of five behind-the-scenes pictures from his various film sets making fans super-nostalgic.
In the photos, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was seen sitting behind the camera as he worked effortlessly with Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on various projects, admitting it is his ‘favourite place.’
Although he did not mention which projects these were, his picture with Roshan was seemingly from his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham set.
They were seen engaging in some conversation, reflecting how their bond woks.
Likewise, the other one, with Alia and Singh was from the sets of his last hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Captioning the post, Karan expressed his passion for film direction, "Behind the camera, my favorite place… can't wait to be back."
To note, Karan’s post came amid high anticipation of his next directorial venture and his successful filmography as a director.
For the unversed, Karan Johar faced a major setback with his mother Hiroo Johar’s sudden hospitalisation.