Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special

Jamie Foxx has shared the details of harrowing stroke and near-death experience earlier this year.
During his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...., the Academy Award-winning actor opened up about his medical emergency with teary eyes.
“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx began.
He went on to share, "Before I could get the Aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out. I don’t remember 20 days."
Foxx credited his sister, Deidra Dixon, for saving his life by insisting he seek medical attention at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
The actor shared that a doctor at hospital told her sister “some horrible news about her big brother. He said, ‘He’s having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke,' " and that if they didn't operate on him as soon as possible he could die.
Fox again became tearful when he recalled discovering he was in a wheelchair.
"20 days I don’t remember, but on May 4th I woke up [clicks fingers], and I when i woke up I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk, in a wheelchair, and I was like, 'Why the f--- am I in a wheelchair?' I’m just coming out of s---,” he added.
Moreover, Jamie Foxx remained mostly tight-lipped on reason which sent him to the hospital.
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is streaming on Netflix.