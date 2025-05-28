Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway

The former One Direction heartthrob and Zara McDermott first sparked dating rumours in March

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Love is in the air of Costa Rica!

Louis Tomlinson and reality TV star Zara McDermott spotted enjoying a steamy and sun-soaked getaway in Costa Rica and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Over the weekend, the loved-up couple was seen dining at the Banana Beach Restaurant, leaving onlookers in no doubt about their sizzling chemistry with PDA-filled date night.

Zara looked totally smitten with her new beau as she shared a sweet smooch with the former One Direction heartthrob. 

The couple was later spotted having deep conversation while gazing into each other’s eyes.

For the date night, the pair cut a casual figure with Zara swearing a sleeveless white crop top and matching skirt while the Best Song Ever hitmaker donned a yellow t-shirt.

The Love Island alum completed her look with minimal makeup as she wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail.

According to The Sun, the One Direction and Zara jetted off in first class to a secluded villa on the coast in Santa Teresa where he's recording new music.

About Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott romance

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott first sparked dating rumours in March when a fellow diner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh took snaps of the couple enjoying a romantic date.

The couple's romance sparked after Zara parted ways with I'm A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson earlier this year after five years of dating.

