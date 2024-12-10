Prince William makes heartfelt gesture as Kate tipped for big honour

Prince William won hearts with his warm gesture ahead of Christmas.
Shortly after wife Kate Middleton gets short-listed for Times' Person of the Year, William made a pleasing appearance at Picton Barracks of the Mercian Regiment.
William, who visited the regiment as the Colonel-in-Chief celebrated a Christmas event and also gave presents to children of the soldiers.
The 42-year-old was welcomed by a regimental ram called Derby, and met the soldiers and their families where he learned about their experiences.
Prince harry's elder brother also listened to songs from a Fijian choir who are formed of soldiers from the Mercian Regiment.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account also shared a photo collage of William sitting on a dining table and flashing a wide smile while interacting with a young kid.
William was also seen interacting with a soldier sitting next to his wife.
"Joining a wonderful Christmas lunch and festive activities with the @mercianregiment and their families," wrote William in the caption.