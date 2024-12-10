Royal

Prince William makes heartfelt gesture as Kate tipped for big honour

The Prince of Wales shares delightful message after Kate Middleton achieved prestigious milestone

  by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024


Prince William won hearts with his warm gesture ahead of Christmas.

Shortly after wife Kate Middleton gets short-listed for Times' Person of the Year, William made a pleasing appearance at Picton Barracks of the Mercian Regiment.

William, who visited the regiment as the Colonel-in-Chief celebrated a Christmas event and also gave presents to children of the soldiers.

The 42-year-old was welcomed by a regimental ram called Derby, and met the soldiers and their families where he learned about their experiences.

Prince harry's elder brother also listened to songs from a Fijian choir who are formed of soldiers from the Mercian Regiment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account also shared a photo collage of William sitting on a dining table and flashing a wide smile while interacting with a young kid.

William was also seen interacting with a soldier sitting next to his wife.

"Joining a wonderful Christmas lunch and festive activities with the @mercianregiment and their families," wrote William in the caption.

