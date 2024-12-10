Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry has come up with a new way to hurt the Royals!
On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Sarah Louise Robertson, a royal reporter, revealed it to GB News in an interview that the Duke of Sussex made a shocking move in the latest five-part Netflix documentary series about polo released today.
The expert shockingly revealed that the father-of-two has “erased the Royal Family” from the series.
Harry’s documentary, which is based on polo, includes no mention of the Royals despite their solid involvement and connection to the sport.
"There's a big gap in this because of course, polo is the favourite sport of Prince William and he isn't appearing in the documentary because he's not speaking to his brother,” said host Andrew Pierce.
He added, "I mean, you can't do a polo documentary, frankly about Prince Harry if you don't include the British Royal Family in it because they've been playing polo for decades."
Replying to the host, Robertson stated, "There is no mention of them whatsoever. It's almost like Harry's just erased how he got into the game in this. That's very interesting, he's focusing solely on playing polo where he is now in the United States, and also when he plays for the charity over in Africa. It's like he's just eliminated that history."
The duke’s documentary revolves primarily around the elite players competing in the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, United States.