Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting

Demi Moore has recently nominated for Best Female Actor at the Golden Globes for her role in 'The Substance'

  December 10, 2024
Demi Moore has made shocking confession about retirement from acting career.

The Ghost actress was among the honourees at the SFFILM Awards in San Francisco, California where she received the Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting.

During her acceptance speech, Moore revealed that she thought her time in Hollywood was over before she filmed The Substance.

“I've had a very long career, but I haven't really ever been part of the conversations that allowed me to be part of [awards shows] and to really receive the love and celebration of my work. I'm really just so humbled,” she said to the crowd.

Moore went on to share, “At the beginning of 2022, I had a moment where I was at an event and I felt I didn't belong. I didn't know why I was there. I wanted to be invisible and I couldn't figure out how to get out.”

“And I thought, 'You know what? Maybe my time doing this is complete. Maybe I've done everything I was supposed to do.' … Two weeks later, the script for 'The Substance' came across my desk,” she added.

Demi Moore has also been nominated for Best Female Actor at the Golden Globes for her role in The Substance.

